PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor opt for comfy wear to beat the heat as they step out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are among the stylish sister duos in Bollywood. The divas not just dish out major sister goals but often tend to make headlines for their fashion sense as well. Be it the airport look, the vacation look, red carpet looks or the casual ones, both Kareena and Karisma never miss out on a chance to impress the fashion police with their style statements. And now the Kapoor sisters are once again making headlines as they were seen beating the heat with their summer fashion statements.

In the pics, Kareena was seen wearing a grey coloured striped shirt with red floral print and matching pyjamas which were paired with black slippers. The actress had kept her tresses open and she was also carrying a handbag. On the other hand, Karisma had opted for a long multi-coloured kurta with matching pyjama. She had completed her look with a Kolhapuri chappal and had kept her tresses open. The ladies were clicked as they had stepped out in the city and looks like they were heading to spend the evening together.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena has also announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.