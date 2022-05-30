PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shoot together; Twin in white athleisure sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true diva and Saif Ali Khan is no less a dapper. They dated each other for some time before tying the knot in 2012. The couple enjoys a massive fan following and they never fail to disappoint their fans. Just a while ago, Kareena and Saif were spotted by the paparazzi outside their Mumbai residence as they stepped out on a Monday morning for an advertisement shoot.

In the photos, Kareena and Saif were seen twinning in white athleisure outfits. The actress was seen donning a white visor cap, while, Saif, on the other hand, sported a neck bandage for the shoot. Meanwhile, recently, the couple attended filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthdstuddeday celebrations at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The Jab We Met star also shared photos from the star-studded event on her Instagram handle with her husband and captioned it: "A night to remember…Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word…"

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's PICS:

Kareena and Saif recently returned from West Bengal's Kalimpong as the actress was busy filming for her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is set to be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

On the work front, Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which will also feature Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. She will also mark her debut as a producer and will be joining hands with Ekta Kapoor in an as-yet-untitled film.

Whereas, Saif will feature next in Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in the lead, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 12 January 2023. He also has Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan.

