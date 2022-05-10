PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets snapped with Jeh; Actress gives boss lady vibes in a semi-formal attire

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a slayer and always makes heads turn whenever she steps out of her house. The actress seems to have a packed schedule these days but that does not stop her from doing her mommy duties right as well. Today, she was spotted in Bandra heading out of her house as she held her younger one Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms. Bebo as always looked stunning and stylish even in the simplest of attire and walked in full swag with her staff members.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a white tee with a black print on the front. She can also be seen wearing a white full sleeves shirt with a floral print below her white tee and she paired it with black trousers. Bebo left her hair open and completed her look with white shoes. She also wore black sunglasses. Jehangir Ali Khan on the other hand looked cute in a green floral tee and grey pants that he paired with white shoes.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Apart from this she also has Sujoy Ghosh’s next alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. This project will mark her OTT debut.

