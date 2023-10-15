PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives peek into her role as Jasmeet Bhamra in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders first premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14 and it will be premiered on October 15 too. The film is jointly written by Aseem Arora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor and directed by Hansal Mehta. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bebo also made her contribution as a producer for the first time. A while ago, the actress shared glimpses of her role as Jasmeet Bhamra in the film while penning a heartwarming note.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives peek into her role as Jasmeet Bhamra in The Buckingham Murders

On October 15, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures where she can be seen portraying the role of Jasmeet Bhamra in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Jas Bhamra... Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman."

Recalling how she found the character interesting, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears..."

She further added, "It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool…So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jas Bhamra I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows." Have a look:

During an interview with Instant Bollywood, Hansal praised Kareena's performance in The Buckingham Murders. He said that the actress has gone out of her comfort zone, out of her image to play this character who is going through grief. The filmmaker also added that he hopes people recognize her for the actor she is.

