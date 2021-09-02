PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives true boss lady vibes as she was SPOTTED in the city with a mug of coffee

Be it her gym class or her Yoga class Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows how to up her game with that extra dose of swag. Well, Thursday morning just turned out to be a better one for all the Bebo fans as the actress was papped in the city. Holding a coffee mug in her hand and slaying in her casual attire, the diva rocked her morning attire.

Kareena Kapoor indeed is one of the favourite stars for the paps to capture in their lenses. It is always a good day for them when Kareena is spotted in town and they never leave a chance to click her. Well, this morning Kareena stepped out of her house in a comfy yet cool attire. She wore a white tee over grey joggers. Her t-shirt had ‘fragile’ written on it. She held a cute coffee mug in her hand and wore white and red slip-ons to go with her attire. Kareena also tied a bun and wore black glares. We could see one of her staff members walking with her. Indeed, the actress looked like a true boss lady.

Take a look:

Over the weekend, Kareena along with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and made headlines for the Saturday night photo. The ladies were seen lounging and chilling on Kareena's new home terrace. The photo was shared by the actress herself who captioned it, "My forever girls."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside . The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

