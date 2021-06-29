  1. Home
PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & her girl gang step out in style for lunch date at Manish Malhotra’s residence

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor were seen together after a long time. They amped the fashion game as they step out of their house.
172340 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 09:14 am
The Maharashtra government has eased down COVID 19 restrictions. The lockdown has been lifted and now, celebrities are being spotted in the city. They are coming out from their houses and are seen at salons or going to gyms. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also spent time inside her home after the lockdown was announced and was spending time with her family. To note, she has embraced motherhood for the second time this year. But she used to keep her fans updated about her life.

Today, after a long gap, the 3 Idiots actress was seen with her girl gang which includes Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. They were there for a lunch date. But as they were heading inside his house, the actresses posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them. Kareena was looking stunning in a black bodycon dress. She has started her weight loss journey post-pregnancy. She completed the look with a toe handbag and you can't miss her printed ballerinas. 

Malaika was seen wearing red colour athleisure. It had animal print on it and she completed it with white sneakers. Her sister Amrita opted for a black t-shirt and loose distressed jeans. She carried a huge handbag.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Karisma was also wearing a black dress with a black small handbag as an accessory. She was also wearing a mask while posing. Her black sunglasses completed her look. However, the fashion designer did not come out for the pictures. 

Anonymous 1 day ago

Seriously they live in a different world

Anonymous 1 day ago

All of them deserve to be in circus. Over dressed. Show offs. And we chose them our role models. Slow claps for us.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Why do these folks get styled for a lunch date. They look so fake. Is malaika sleepwalking in pjs?

Anonymous 1 day ago

We only see photos of these women going to outings and attending parties. We never see photos of them doing so charity work, visiting an orphanage, etc, etc.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Kareena lost her oomph.

Anonymous 2 days ago

How fortune and what good karma...2 sets of sisters been friends for decades, supporting and being there for each other in life’s ups and downs.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Karishma is the only who dresses her age and looks beautiful doing it. Definitely the more refined and beautiful sis

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lol go away zombie fan

Anonymous 2 days ago

please let us know where on adult clothing does it say what age group are they made for.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Between 2 sisters, Kareena has got better skin. Karisma is ghostly

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bhudhi gang

Anonymous 2 days ago

So what

Anonymous 2 days ago

Only karishma Kapoor is looking fabulous

Anonymous 2 days ago

Look at the fat cow kareena

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ahhhhh!!! Somebody is jealous!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Seriously.. is this the best u can say? Think again. Do u really want to be this person

Anonymous 2 days ago

She gave birth to a baby few months ago, and shedding those extra pounds is not easy. Besides, a woman looks good in any size, stop body shaming.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kareena looks like Sindhi auntyji lol.

Anonymous 2 days ago

And you your kangu kamwali looks like maid

Anonymous 2 days ago

They try so hard -desperate for attention!

Anonymous 2 days ago

maybe Karishma doesn’t want to be in front of a camera- a choice she prefers…

Anonymous 2 days ago

Karishma is the only one who was actually a real talented actor out of this group and she’s the only one that doesn’t try to get attention or pay media like her sister to cover her 24/7. If weirdo sallu is still acting then karishma def should be