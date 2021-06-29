PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & her girl gang step out in style for lunch date at Manish Malhotra’s residence
The Maharashtra government has eased down COVID 19 restrictions. The lockdown has been lifted and now, celebrities are being spotted in the city. They are coming out from their houses and are seen at salons or going to gyms. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also spent time inside her home after the lockdown was announced and was spending time with her family. To note, she has embraced motherhood for the second time this year. But she used to keep her fans updated about her life.
Today, after a long gap, the 3 Idiots actress was seen with her girl gang which includes Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. They were there for a lunch date. But as they were heading inside his house, the actresses posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them. Kareena was looking stunning in a black bodycon dress. She has started her weight loss journey post-pregnancy. She completed the look with a toe handbag and you can't miss her printed ballerinas.
Malaika was seen wearing red colour athleisure. It had animal print on it and she completed it with white sneakers. Her sister Amrita opted for a black t-shirt and loose distressed jeans. She carried a huge handbag.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Karisma was also wearing a black dress with a black small handbag as an accessory. She was also wearing a mask while posing. Her black sunglasses completed her look. However, the fashion designer did not come out for the pictures.
Also Read: Like mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan keeps up with THIS fashion trend as he steps out; PHOTOS
Anonymous 1 day ago
Seriously they live in a different world
Anonymous 1 day ago
All of them deserve to be in circus. Over dressed. Show offs. And we chose them our role models. Slow claps for us.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why do these folks get styled for a lunch date. They look so fake. Is malaika sleepwalking in pjs?
Anonymous 1 day ago
We only see photos of these women going to outings and attending parties. We never see photos of them doing so charity work, visiting an orphanage, etc, etc.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kareena lost her oomph.
Anonymous 2 days ago
How fortune and what good karma...2 sets of sisters been friends for decades, supporting and being there for each other in life’s ups and downs.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Karishma is the only who dresses her age and looks beautiful doing it. Definitely the more refined and beautiful sis
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lol go away zombie fan
Anonymous 2 days ago
please let us know where on adult clothing does it say what age group are they made for.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Between 2 sisters, Kareena has got better skin. Karisma is ghostly
Anonymous 2 days ago
Bhudhi gang
Anonymous 2 days ago
So what
Anonymous 2 days ago
Only karishma Kapoor is looking fabulous
Anonymous 2 days ago
Look at the fat cow kareena
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ahhhhh!!! Somebody is jealous!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Seriously.. is this the best u can say? Think again. Do u really want to be this person
Anonymous 2 days ago
She gave birth to a baby few months ago, and shedding those extra pounds is not easy. Besides, a woman looks good in any size, stop body shaming.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kareena looks like Sindhi auntyji lol.
Anonymous 2 days ago
And you your kangu kamwali looks like maid
Anonymous 2 days ago
They try so hard -desperate for attention!
Anonymous 2 days ago
maybe Karishma doesn’t want to be in front of a camera- a choice she prefers…
Anonymous 2 days ago
Karishma is the only one who was actually a real talented actor out of this group and she’s the only one that doesn’t try to get attention or pay media like her sister to cover her 24/7. If weirdo sallu is still acting then karishma def should be