PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & her girl gang step out in style for lunch date at Manish Malhotra’s residence

The Maharashtra government has eased down COVID 19 restrictions. The lockdown has been lifted and now, celebrities are being spotted in the city. They are coming out from their houses and are seen at salons or going to gyms. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also spent time inside her home after the lockdown was announced and was spending time with her family. To note, she has embraced motherhood for the second time this year. But she used to keep her fans updated about her life.

Today, after a long gap, the 3 Idiots actress was seen with her girl gang which includes , Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. They were there for a lunch date. But as they were heading inside his house, the actresses posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them. Kareena was looking stunning in a black bodycon dress. She has started her weight loss journey post-pregnancy. She completed the look with a toe handbag and you can't miss her printed ballerinas.

Malaika was seen wearing red colour athleisure. It had animal print on it and she completed it with white sneakers. Her sister Amrita opted for a black t-shirt and loose distressed jeans. She carried a huge handbag.