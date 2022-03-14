PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan holds Jeh close as she gets papped at airport; Karisma Kapoor, Taimur accompany

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most talked about sister duos in Bollywood. The divas share a great equation and are often seen spending quality time together. In fact, Karisma and Kareena not just dish out major sister goals but are also the perfect maasi to each other’s kids and often shower endless love on their niece and nephews. Interestingly, the Kapoor sisters made the headlines today as they were papped at the airport along with Taimur and Jeh.

In the pics, Kareena made a statement in casuals as she wore a comfy t-shirt with pyjama. She had completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a cap. Kareena was seen holding Jeh close to her as she stepped out of the car and the little prince of Pataudi looked irresistibly cute in his white t-shirt blue shorts and cap. On the other hand, Taimur was also made a statement in his t-shirt and tie-dye pyjamas and also opted for a black just like his mommy. Bebo was also joined by Karisma who looked stunning in her all-white outfit. She was seen pampering Jeh and was even clicked while pulling his cheeks. Looks like Karisma finds it difficult to get enough of Jeh's cuteness.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie will mark her third collaboration with Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Also starring Naga Chaitanya in a key role, Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on August 11 this year.

