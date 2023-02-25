PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan invites Kapil Sharma on her show; Latter feels grateful

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Along with his exceptional comedy skills, Kapil's fashion sense has become the talk of the town. Along with comedy and fashion, it is a known fact that Kapil Sharma is a great singer and has several times showcased his talent on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. Besides this, the comedian is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Well now Kapil is all set to give his fans a treat as he is soon going to appear on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want. Kapil Sharma shares photos with Kareena Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil shared a few pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan from the sets of her show What Women Want. In the pictures, Kapil can be seen donning a full denim look whereas the actress was wearing a hot-red jumpsuit. Both of them looked amazing as they posed for the cameras. Sharing the pictures, the comedian wrote ‘Thank you for having me on your beautiful show @kareenakapoorkhan n team @mirchiplus love n best wishes for #whatwomenwant.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans were quick to drop their reactions as she expressed their excitement of watching the stars together. It is no new that whenever both the celebs meet, they have a great time and fans enjoy it too. Check out the pictures here

About Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. He is gearing up for his upcoming film Zwigato which will release on 17th March. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which premiered on 10th September, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

