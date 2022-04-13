PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor dazzle in ethnics as they arrive for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia's mehendi

And the wait is finally over. After creating a buzz in the town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to wed in the coming days. Their wedding festivities have already begun today. After a puja ceremony in the morning, the Kapoor and Bhatts are gearing up for Ranbir and Alia’s mehendi. As per the recent update, the guests have arrived for the ceremony. Among these were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor who will also be a part of the celebrations.

In the pics, Kareena looked stunning in her shimmery silver coloured lehenga and had kept her tresses open. On the other hand, Karisma was seen wearing a mustard coloured suit with a heavily embroidered dupatta. She had completed her look with a back bun, jhumkas and maang tikka. The Kapoor sisters were seen arriving together for the ceremony. To note, both Karisma and Kareena share a great equation with Ranbir and Alia. Apart from the ladies, celebs like Ayan Mukerji, Adar Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, etc. were also clicked as they arrived for Ranbir and Alia’s mehendi ceremony.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's pics:

To note, Ranbir and Alia will be walking down the aisle on April 15. It will be a traditional ceremony which will be attended by the couple’s families and close friends. It is reported that the power couple will be having an intimate vow ceremony ahead of their traditional wedding. Ranbir and Alia will reportedly be hosting a grand wedding reception on April 17 at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace.

