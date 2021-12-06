PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima hang out with cousins & dish out major sister squad goals

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni always updates fans with their family photos. Apart from sharing throwback memories, she always shares pictures from her day-to-day life. Her Instagram feed is filled with old pictures of the late father-actor Rishi Kapoor. Well, today she shared another set of pictures. She has given a glimpse of her cousins who are rarely seen. The photos also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Riddhima wrote, “Sister-sister #sistersquadgoals.” In the photos, Kareena is seen dressed in casuals with blue ballerinas. Karisma is wearing a white kurta paired with a blue scarf. They posed with Nitasha Nanda and Shaira Kapoor. The Kapoor girls also opted for causals while posing.

Recently, Riddhima had shared a series of pictures with Neetu Kapoor and Manish Malhotra. Along with others, they had gathered for an evening party.