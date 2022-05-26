PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fabulous with Saif Ali Khan, thanks Karan Johar for 'spectacular' b'day bash

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were among the many celebrities who attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash on Wednesday. The duo made a royal appearance at the star-studded party. For the glamourous night, the Jab We Met actress as always was a vision to behold as she donned a stunning sequin outfit, Saif, on the other hand, looked dapper as he was seen in a black and white suit with a bowtie.

Now, Kareena Kapoor has shared new photos with her husband Saif on her social media handle. She captioned it: "A night to remember…Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word…"

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's PICS:

