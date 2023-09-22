PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan nail airport fashion as they return to Mumbai; spotted with kids

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the celebrated Bollywood star celebrated her 43rd birthday, recently. As always, the Jaane Jaan actress had a low-key birthday celebration with her family members at Pataudi Palace, the ancestral home of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

As per the latest updates, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are back in Mumbai after wrapping up their quick vacation at Pataudi Palace. The famous Bollywood couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Friday night, as they made an exit with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan nail airport fashion

In the latest pictures and airport videos that are going viral on social media, the celebrated star couple looked simply stylish together, as they opted for ethnic outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan, as always, looked gorgeous in a simple white cotton kurta, which she teamed up with a pair of blue wide-leg denim trousers. The Jaane Jaan actress completed her look with a sleek bun, statement sunglasses, a brown handbag, and no make-up.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black linen kurta, which he paired with white ethnic trousers. The Devara actor completed his look with brown leather jhuttis, black sunglasses, and a statement watch. The couple's kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan looked adorable as always in casual outfits.

