PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpses of veggies from 'ghar ka bagh'; enjoys winter sun with Saif Ali Khan

It's the mid-week of December and the temperature is falling. This is the season to enjoy the sun fullest and it is also the season of hosting picnics. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has started enjoying the winter season as she shared pictures of winter veggies from her home's garden and also dropped pictures of enjoying the sun with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys winter season with Saif Ali Khan

A while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to give her fans and followers glimpses of vegetables from her home garden such as radishes. In the pictures, some curry, and sweets can also be seen.

The pictures also offer glimpses of Saif Ali Khan enjoying the winter sun with his wife and actress Kareena.

Sharing the pictures, Bebo wrote, "Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh P.S. these are a few of my favourite things #wintersupnorth #winterwoman."

Take a look:

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted at the airport along with their little munchkins-Taimur and Jeh. In a video, the entire family was seen leaving for a Christmas vacation. The couple's sons grabbed everyone’s attention as they were seen walking hand-in-hand making their way to the security check following their parents.

Advertisement

The couple acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile and waved for them before getting the security check done. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a white shirt with a sleeveless red jacket paired with denim, a high ponytail, and stylish eyeglasses. On the other hand, Saif kept it casual as he wore a gray t-shirt with a jacket over it and a modish red cap.

Work front

Kareena was last seen in her debut OTT project, Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film was based on the novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. She will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as Avni Bajirao Singham. Apart from Singham Again, also has The Crew in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in Devara co-starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be released next year in 2024.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor leave for Christmas vacay; Taimur-Jeh grab attention at airport for all right reasons