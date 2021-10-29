PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan spends quality time with friends as she holidays with family in Jaisalmer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying with hubby Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family of four is enjoying their time in the beautiful city of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Recently, the actress was papped with her family at the airport before they jetted off for their quick getaway to the deserts. Yesterday, she shared a glimpse of her time there on her Instagram stories, as she posted a selfie with the caption, ‘Desert Run’. And now, pictures have surfaced on the web where the diva can be seen spending some quality time with friends, during the vacation.

Earlier today, a netizen, by the name of Vinita Chaitanya, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture featuring herself, Kareena, and another friend. In the picture, Kareena can be seen rocking a casual look with style and panache. Her outfit of the day featured an orange round-neck tee-shirt paired with black trousers. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair open to one side. She smiled at the camera as she struck a pose with her two friends.

Sharing this picture, Vinita wrote a sweet note, that read, “There something about @kareenakapoorkhan … we met (for the first time) last evening over a glass of red .. and what charmed me was her honesty..there was such an easy conversation about interiors, travel, kids and wine … but I do love that the stars of today are so real … #respect”.

Kareena’s friends also posed with Saif Ali Khan who was seen clad in white Kurta Pajama.

Another fan account of Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a few pictures on its Twitter handle. In the pictures, Taimur can be seen having the best time with other kids as he flashes a bright smile at the camera. According to the fan account, Kareena and Taimur were spotted at a Halloween party a few days back.

Kareena and Tim attended a halloween party a few days ago! pic.twitter.com/4obgaGW1Xd — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) October 29, 2021

