PICS: Kareena Kapoor radiates joy as Taimur Ali Khan clinches gold medal; strikes pose with Rani Mukerji

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, both powerhouse talents on the silver screen and nurturing moms off-camera, added excitement to the scene at a Taekwondo annual competition in Mumbai. The online sphere buzzed with enthusiasm as pictures surfaced, capturing the victorious moment of Taimur Ali Khan securing a well-deserved gold medal in the event.

Taimur Ali Khan clinches a gold medal in Taekwondo

On a vibrant Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji graced the annual competition at Kiran’s Taekwondo Training Academy, where the little contenders showcased their skills. The highlight of the day was Taimur Ali Khan securing a gold medal, and the proud mom, Bebo, couldn't contain her joy, beaming as she posed with little Tim proudly wearing his medal.

In another heartening moment, Rani engaged in a conversation with Karan Johar's son, Yash Johar, who also emerged victorious with a medal. The duo shared smiles and struck charming poses for the camera.

Rani rocked a casual look in a T-shirt, denims, and heels, while Kareena sported a chic ensemble with a white top, grey pants, and black heels. The actresses exuded style as they struck poses alongside their trainer, Kiran, capturing the spirited essence of the event. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji's work front

Kareena is set to captivate audiences in 2024 with The Buckingham Murders, recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She'll also feature in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The action-packed Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty is also on the horizon. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. The third installment of the franchise is scheduled for an Independence Day 2024 theatrical release.

Rani Mukerji embraced a captivating role in the drama film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. Inspired by a real-life incident in 2011, where Norwegian authorities separated an Indian couple's child, the movie received acclaim for its powerful storytelling. Rani's performance in the film also received positive feedback. In addition to this, she graced the OTT platform with her presence in the documentary series The Romantics this year. Before that, she showcased her acting prowess in the comedy film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Rani Mukerji opens up on keeping daughter Adira away from public eye: 'Don't want her to feel special'