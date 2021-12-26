PICS: Kareena Kapoor rocks casuals, Taimur sits on Saif Ali Khan’s lap, as they visit Karisma Kapoor’s house

December end is the best time of the year. Family get-togethers, gifts, plum cakes, Christmas trees, and the parties - ah, indeed the most happening time of the year! Even the Bollywood celebs are high with the festive spirit right now. Today, the whole of Khan clan - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan were papped along with Latasa Nanda at Karisma Kapoor’s house. A couple of weeks back, Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19. Two days back, she announced on her Instagram that she had finally tested negative. It seems like Bebo is finally ready to be out in the world and have fun!

In the pics where the Khan family was spotted, the whole clan looked extremely sophisticated and smart. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a black off-shoulder top and white palazzos and left her hair open. Saif Ali Khan was clad in black from top to bottom and looked devilishly dapper. However, little Taimur stole the show with his handsome attire. He sported a laid-back look - a light blue shirt and blue jeans and was absolutely adorable. They were also joined by Amrita Arora, Karisma and Kareena’s very close friend. Amrita looked ready to party in her sleeveless pink dress. Even Latasa Nanda was spotted outside Karisma’s house all set for the gathering.

Check the pics:

Amrita Arora had also tested positive for Covid-19 along with Kareena, and the two friends beat the virus together. Kareena enthusiastically wrote, "My BFF Amrita we did this... My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Mama, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best." She also gave a shoutout to husband Saif Ali Khan for being patient to be locked in a hotel room away from his family. The actress concluded, “Merry Christmas everybody VIIP stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before."

