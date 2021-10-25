PICS: Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh Ali Khan looks irresistibly cute as he gets papped outside Randhir Kapoor house

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan has been the talk of the town ever since he was born. The Jab We Met, who has been a proud mother of son Taimur Ali Khan, had embraced motherhood for the second time in February this year and welcomed her son Jeh. While the We Are Family actress managed to keep Jeh away from the limelight for months, the little munchkin’s pics have been quite popular ever since he came in the limelight.

Recently, the youngest Pataudi prince once again made the headlines as he was papped in the city. He was accompanied by mother Kareena Kapoor Khan as they were heading to Randhir Kapoor’s house. While Kareena made a stylish statement, Jeh managed to steal the limelight with his cuteness. In the pics, Jeh was seen wearing a white shirt with a red print along with a jacket. He was clicked with his nanny while they were making their way to the car outside Randhir Kapoor’s house and he looked irresistibly cute.

Take a look at Jeh Ali Khan’s recent pics:

Meanwhile, Kareena is often seen treating her fans with adorable pics of the little munchkin on social media. On the other hand, her sister in law Saba Ali Khan also took the social media by a storm as she shared Jeh’s many moods. With the first photo, Saba wrote, "Jeh: I want the earring. Me: You'll get hurt Jaan." On the second photo of Jeh holding onto the earring, Saba wrote, "Jeh: I'm keeping it! Me: Be Careful...it might hurt!" In the last and the cutest photo, Jeh can be seen looking away while Saba made a frowny face. On it, she wrote, "Jeh: Amma!!! Buajaan isn't letting me break her earring. Me: (expression says it) I give up!"