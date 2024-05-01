PICS: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan along with Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, Soha and others celebrate Saba Pataudi's birthday

Saba Pataudi, the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, celebrated her birthday on May 1. The occasion appeared to be marked with joy, and an abundance of love, as evident from the pictures shared by Soha. Let's delve into how the siblings, along with Kareena Kapoor and the rest of the family, commemorated her special day.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha celebrate Saba Pataudi’s birthday

Saba Pataudi celebrated her birthday on May 1 surrounded by her loved ones, as captured in inside photos shared by her sister Soha Ali Khan on Instagram. The pictures reveal moments of joy as Saba cuts her birthday cake amidst the company of family.

Saif Ali Khan is seen in casual attire, joined by Kareena Kapoor and sons Taimur and little Jeh. Notably, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who recently made his Instagram debut, also graced the gathering. Among the heartwarming images, one particularly stands out, featuring Bebo and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha's caption reads, "No posers please! #happybirthday apa jaaaaan and also a couple for #maharashtra day." Take a look:

Earlier in the day, the Udta Punjab actress extended her birthday wishes to her sister-in-law with some nostalgic throwback pictures. On her Instagram story, she posted a picture with Saba, affectionately captioning it, "Happy Birthday Saba dearest. Love you. God bless always." Additionally, she shared another picture featuring herself, husband Saif, and her sister-in-law, accompanied by heart emojis to express her fondness.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's work front

Kareena Kapoor wowed audiences with her role as a confident air hostess in the entertaining film Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. She's gearing up for Rohit Shetty's cop film Singham Again next. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, who recently portrayed Ravana in Adipurush, is currently engrossed in filming the Telugu movie Devara alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

