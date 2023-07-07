PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan soak up the Italian sun; Enjoy lunch date with a view with friends

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who are one of the most loved couples in town, recently jetted off to London with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan for a vacation. After spending time there, the Pataudi family headed to Italy to enjoy their summer vacation. Kareena is quite active on social media and she has been sharing some mesmerizing glimpses of her dreamy vacay. Earlier today, one of Saif and Kareena's friends shared a bunch of pictures and they are simply unmissable.

A peek into Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Italian vacation

Bebo and Saif have been enjoying every bit of their Italian vacation. From soaking up the sun on the beach to enjoying scrumptious meals, their pictures are major travel goals. The couple's friend shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story on Friday morning. In the first picture, Bebo is seen clicking a selfie with her friends. She is seen sporting a red bikini top styled with a shirt. She is seen exuding a natural glow in the sunk-kissed picture. In another picture, the actress posed for a selfie with a friend. She is seen wearing a yellow outfit featuring colorful floral prints.

She even shared a group picture that featured Saif and Kareena. The love birds sipped their drinks and enjoyed mouthwatering food with a beautiful view in the backdrop. They were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Along with it, she wrote, "Negroni nights." Their friend geo-tagged the location as Hotel Cala di Volpe, Porto Cervo. She even offered a glimpse of the hotel's serene view. Have a look:

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bebo and Saif's friend shared another picture that featured them and their munchkins Jeh and Taimur. Bebo rocked a neon green bikini as they enjoyed a boat ride under the Sardinia sun. Jeh looked at the camera while Taimur's face wasn't visible in the picture. Saif, in the backdrop, looked distracted. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Floating away from Nikki beach. #nikkibeach#sardinia."

Work front

Kareena wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film, The Crew before heading for her vacation. The film also features Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles. The film will be released on 22nd March 2024. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled film and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline. On the other hand, Saif was recently seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti. The film failed to impress the audience and performed poorly at the box office.

