PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh return to Mumbai post celebrating Sharmila Tagore’s birthday

Sharmila Tagore recently celebrated her 78 th birthday in Jaisalmer with her family members. Pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan , Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan celebrating Sharmila Tagore’s birthday at a luxury desert camp had gone viral on social media. Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan, and Soha Ali khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were also seen cutting the cake with 'badi amma' Sharmila Tagore . Now, looks like after enjoying a great time with family, Kareena and Saif, along with their kids Taimur and Jeh, have returned to Mumbai.

The paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh stepping out of the Mumbai airport and making their way to the car. As usual, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked uber-chic in a white shirt layered with an oversized printed multi-coloured jacket. She teamed it with a pair of black tights and matching boots, and was seen with sunglasses on, as she made her way out of the airport. Saif Ali Khan walked next to her, and held onto his son Taimur’s hand. Saif kept it comfy and casual in a kurta pyjama, while Taimur was seen in a blue full-sleeved t-shirt with jeans. Jeh was also twinning with his brother in a blue full-sleeved t-shirt.

The pictures show Saif and Kareena engrossed in a conversation as they walked together. The pictures show them smiling and conversing with each other. Check out the pictures below.