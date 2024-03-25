PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh send wishes from Serengeti; Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya play Holi with Abhishek, Navya and fam

It's Holi 2024, and celebrities are soaking in the colorful festival. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, along with their sons Jeh and Taimur, are enjoying a family vacation. Meanwhile, Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, shared some cool pictures on Instagram, capturing moments of festive celebrations with her family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan extends Holi wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is on a family vacation with hubby Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan, took to Instagram and shared pictures from her holiday, extending warm Holi wishes. She captioned the post, "May the sky above you always be blue, Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you… #serengeti 2024.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan celebrate holi with fam

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are enjoying Holi festivities with their family. Big B's granddaughter, Navya Nanda, shared a bunch of photos on Instagram. The first one captures Navya covered in colors. In the second, Navya poses with her grandparents. The fourth shows Navya sitting on her mom Shweta Nanda's lap.

Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram and shared some fun pictures from Holi 2024 celebrations. In one of the images, Shweta can be seen posing with her dad Amitabh Bachchan and Brother Abhishek Bachchan.

Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, is celebrated with immense joy and fervor across India. Streets come alive with the sounds of laughter and music as people douse each other in colored powders and water, marking the arrival of spring. Families and friends gather to partake in traditional rituals, indulging in delicious sweets and savory treats. It's a time when barriers dissolve, and people of all backgrounds come together to celebrate unity and joy.

The air is filled with the scent of gulal and the echoes of cheerful chants, making Holi a truly unforgettable celebration of life and love.

