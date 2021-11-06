PICS: Kareena Kapoor welcomes the weekend in a festive mood with ‘best girls’ Karisma Kapoor & Amrita Arora

Diwali might be over but the mood for celebrations and quality time with family and friends is clearly not. This rings true even for Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and her close-knit group of friends, who have decided to welcome the weekend in a rather colorful mood. Lately, Kareena has been quite active on social media, where she treats fans to sneak-peeks into her life with family and friends. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Kareena took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures from her fun-filled Friday night.

Some time back, Kareena took to her Instagram space and shared a sweet picture featuring herself with sister Karisma Kapoor, and close friends Amrita Arora and Ritakshi. In the picture, all the four ladies can be seen decked up in beautiful ethnic outfits. Kareena was seen clad in a printed green and white kurta and palazzo set, while Karisma opted for red and purple ethnic wear. Amrita’s sartorial choice for the night featured a black and golden lehenga, while Ritakshi wore a printed white outfit. The four ladies sat on a stair as they posed and smiled for the picture with grace and panache.

Sharing this picture on the gram, Kareena captioned it “The best girls”. Karisma too shared the same picture on her handle and wrote, “My lovelies”.

Kareena also posted an adorable picture with Karisma’s daughter, Samiera. In the photograph, Kareena can be seen holding her niece and giving a peck on her cheek. She captioned the photo, “Lolo’s baby girls forever”, followed by two red heart emojis.

