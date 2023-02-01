PICS: Kareena with Jeh & Taimur, Gauri with AbRam, Mira, Shilpa & more at Karan Johar's kids birthday party

Karan Johar is one such name in the Bollywood industry who is known to host grand parties at his residence on several occasions. Today, the actor hosted a grand birthday bash as his kids Yash and Roohi turned 6. We spotted several names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Gauri Khan and many more along with their kids. It was a full star-studded party and Karan was twinning with his kids in black. Karan hosts birthday party for Yash and Roohi

In the pictures, we can see Karan along with Yash and Roohi twinning in black mickey mouse hoodie. The director-producer also posed with his fashion designer friend Manish MalhotrCheck out the picture here:

Shilpa Shetty was also spotted with her kids Vihan and Samisha. The actress looked stylish in an animal printed legging which she paired with a black tank top. Seee picture here:

One can also see Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing the party along with Taimur and Jeh. The actress looked super cool in a denim jacket and accessorized her look with black shades. Check out the video here:

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor also marked their presence and both of them looked stunning as always. Gauri was spotted in an orange co-ord set which she accessorized with stylish shades. Maheep, on the other hand looked cute in a pink sweater which she teamed with a pair of jeans. Gauri’s little one AbRam was also spotted at the party. See video here:

Moreover, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked gorgeous as they arrived at the party. The former wore a white tshirt which he paired with black jeans and the later opted for a printed brown co-ord set. Check out pictures here:

Karan’s close friend Neha Dhupia also arrived at the party along with hubby Angad Bedi. The actress looked cool in an all denim fit whereas the latter looked dashing in an all-black fit. See photos here:

Moreover, Salman Khan’s siter Arpita Khan Sharma was also spotted at the party with her daughter Ayat. Rani Mukherjee also graced the party with her presence. Check out the video here:

About Yash-Roohi For the unversed, Karan Johar welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in February 2017 through surrogacy.

