PICS: Karisma Kapoor goes desi; indulges in good food as she enjoys wonderful time in Amritsar

Karisma Kapoor enjoys a wonderful time in Amritsar

It has been a busy week for Indian actress Karisma Kapoor. However, after enjoying the time of her life at Bollywood get-togethers, she decided to make a spiritual trip to Amritsar in Punjab. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared glimpses of her time spent in the city.

In the first photo, she looks ravishing in a simple pink-striped suit. On one hand, the Dangerous Ishhq actress wore multiple multi-colored bangles. She also accessories her look with a pair of jumkaas and put a pretty bindi on her forehead. Sharing the photo album, she penned, “Positive energy and Delicious food. A wonderful day spent in Amritsar.”

Take a look:

After sharing multiple pictures of herself from her visit to The Golden Temple, she added an image wherein she can be seen being the happiest with a platter of yummy food in front of her. A close-up of the plate was also posted which can leave anyone salivating and craving that delicious lassi, kheer, dal makhani, pindi chole, and the other items on it. Bollywood celebs Saba Pataudi and Anjula Acharia dropped red heart emojis on her post.

Karisma Kapoor’s work front

The diva took over the ‘90s with her acting skills and charm. At the age of seventeen, she stepped into Bollywood, back in the year 1991. However, she became a popular actress after she played the lead role in the romantic action-drama Anari in 1993. In her career spanning decades, she has been part of hit films like Raja Babu, Gopi Kishan, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and many more. It’s been a while since we saw her on the big screen. But thankfully, she is currently working to make her comeback with the film Murder Mubarak.

