PICS: Karisma Kapoor opts for comfy airport fashion as she dons grey sweatshirt & cap; Waves at paps

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She may have been away from the big screen for a long time, yet her charm and beauty are still enough to make anyone fall in love with her. She is also a fashion diva and every time she steps out of her house, she makes fashion police run for their money. Just a while back, the paparazzi spotted her at the airport.

She opted for casual and comfy airport fashion, which is ideal for lazy fashionistas. In the photos, Karisma can be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black pants. She left her long tresses loose and completed her look with a black cap. However, she did not stop by to pose for the cameras. But, she acknowledged the paparazzi and waved at them.

See Karisma Kapoor photos here:

Earlier, Karisma was spotted with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan by the paparazzi. Kapoor sisters were seen beating the heat with their comfy outfits. Recently, they returned from a family getaway to the Maldives.

On the work front, Karisma is going to feature in another web series with director Abhinay Deo. She is set to commence her shooting schedule from the second week of April. According to reports, the web series will also feature veteran actress Helen in a pivotal role. This will be the comeback of the legendary actress after a hiatus of almost 10 years. The show is all set to go on floors and the production schedule is being finalised by the team as reported by the Times of India.

