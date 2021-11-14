PICS: Karisma Kapoor shines as she soaks up the Sunday sun on a lazy weekend

While the weekend is all about partying and having fun, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has chosen the complete opposite this week. Instead of socialising, the Raja Hindustani star opted to remain in the comfort of her lavish house. It seems that the doting mother is spending some quality time with her family. Taking to her Instagram profile, Karisma also gave fans a sneak peek into her lazy Sunday.

In the post shared by her, the Bollywood diva can be seen shining bright in the sunlight as the camera captures her. Karisma opted for an all-black look as she embraced the Sunday sun while striking poses. Although it was a lazy weekend, Karisma added a bit of liveliness to her day with the mini photo session. While sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Karisma Kapoor said, “soaking up the sunday sun #Lazysunday.”

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it amasses umpteen likes in no time. While one fan called her the “Hottest girl in the town”, another asked, “Why are you soo beautiful”. Not only fans but even celebs including Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others dropped a slew of red heart emoticons under her comment section.

In terms of work, the Raja Hindustani star last featured in the web show, Mentalhood. Apart from this, in the absence of Shilpa Shetty from Super Dancer Chapter 4, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor accompanied the judging panel of the show as a guest judge for an episode.

