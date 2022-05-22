PICS: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani meet fans at a theatre as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is off to a spectacular start

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is off to a spectacular start at the domestic box office. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy has once more got the Hindi audience back to the theatres. On Saturday night, to soak in the terrific response to their film, Kartik and Kiara visited a city theatre and even met fans.

The duo were snapped making an exit and stopped for selfies with fans. Both Kiara and Kartik were snapped in casual and comfortable attire. While Kartik wore a black hoodie and pants, Kiara re-wore her denim jacket which she styled with a pair of pink pants.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's leading cast were more than happy to oblige fans with a couple of selfies. Check out the photos below:

Pinkvilla's box office report revealed that the two-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now stands in the range of Rs 31.90 to Rs 32.50 crore.

