PICS: Kartik Aaryan's casual airport look is perfect for summers, Disha Patani returns in an all-white look

The weekend kickstarted on a not-so busy note for the paparazzi in Mumbai as Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan were snapped at the Mumbai international. No, they weren't flying together for a project. In fact, Disha was returning to the city and Kartik was leaving Mumbai.

At the arrivals terminal, the paparazzi spotted Disha returning in a head-to-toe white look. The actress looked smart in her airport attire as she made sure to prioritise comfort. The Malang actress was snapped wearing a white crop top and white joggers. Interestingly, Disha tied a white sweatshirt across her body and not at the waist. She also was snapped wearing a white baseball and white shoes with a designer arm candy. The actress did not remove her mask and headed straight towards her car.

Whereas, Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the departure terminal of the airport. The actor kept his look super casual and perfect for the scorching summers. Kartik airport look included a pair of denims, a simple graphic white tee, stylish sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. The actor posed for the paps and was all smiles as he greeted them before heading inside to catch his flight.

Check out Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan photos:

Both the actors have a busy 2022 lineup with various films in their kitty.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani is all smiles as she wraps up ‘Ek Villain Returns’; Shares joyful PIC from set