PICS: Katrina Kaif amps up winter fashion in black hoodie & leather pants as she gets papped at the airport
Katrina was papped a few moments back at the airport in Mumbai. She opted for an all-black look for her outfit of the night. The actress was seen slaying in an oversized black hoodie, leather pants, and a pair of sneakers. Katrina tied her hair in a high ponytail. She took necessary precautions against COVID-19 as she was seen wearing protective face gear and a black mouth mask. She smiled and waved at the paps as they clicked them from a distance.
Take a look:
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She will also feature with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film, titled, ‘Merry Christmas’. Recently, announcing the film, Katrina wrote, “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”
ALSO READ: Inside pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's home: Virtual tour of lovebirds’ picturesque Juhu pad