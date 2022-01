PICS: Katrina Kaif amps up winter fashion in black hoodie & leather pants as she gets papped at the airport

Ever since her grand wedding with beau Vicky Kaushal last December, Katrina Kaif has been glowing and how. The actress has been quite active on social media lately, where she has been treating her millions of fans and followers to sweet glimpses of both her personal and professional life. As the actress drops candid photographs and videos on her official Instagram handle, fans swoon over them and keep coming back for more. Tonight, Katrina was papped at the airport, where she was seen absolutely slaying winter fashion. Her all-black outfit featuring a hoodie and faux-leather pants is a total winner!

