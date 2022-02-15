PICS: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan snapped at airport as they head to Delhi for Tiger 3 shoot.

It was a busy day for the paparazzi in Mumbai as several Bollywood actors were snapped out and about in the city. Two of them were Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan who were snapped at the city's private airport as they headed out to Delhi. The duo will be kickstarting the final schedule of their action drama Tiger 3.

As per reports, the film was set to be wrapped up by January. However, the Omicron scare played spoilsport. Katrina and Salman waved out to the paparazzi before heading out. The actress nailed her airport look as she wore a pair of black leather pants and a white sweatshirt.

Salman, on the other hand, was seen wearing ripped denims, a black tee and paired that with a red wine coloured jacket. The actor looked dapper in his entire airport look which he finished off with boots and sunglasses.

Check out Katrina and Salman's airport photos below:

Pinkvilla had revealed earlier this month that the team of Tiger 3 will be heading to Delhi. Its a big outdoor schedule planned by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma, wherein few of the most intense scenes of Tiger 3 will be shot at real locations in New Delhi.

“YRF has done a commendable job in managing the shooting schedule of such a big film and that too in the pandemic. Now, all eyes on them to pull off this Delhi schedule with strict mandates. It is a very crucial schedule for the film and Salman-Kat will be filming for around 10-12 days in the national capital," a source had revealed to Pinkvilla.

