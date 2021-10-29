PICS: Katrina Kaif clad in six yards of elegance is the perfect antidote for our sore eyes

When it comes to style goals, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will rank among the top. The actress has not only continued to impress fans in the cinemas but consistently upped her fashion game as well. From casuals and glam party wear to formals and traditional, Katrina has nailed each look to perfection. Some time back, Katrina took to her social media space and wowed fans with her latest photographs. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen clad in the most gorgeous saree, and it’s the perfect antidote for our sore eyes.

A few moments back, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and posted a few pictures where the actress looked too hot to handle. Katrina was seen draped in a beautiful saree in the most calming shade of light blue. She teamed her plain blue saree with a strappy blouse in the same colour, with white flowers embroidered on it. Katrina punctuated her monochromatic look with statement earrings, bracelets, and rings. She kept her makeup subtle with blue eye shadow, mascara, kohled eyes, blush, and a glossy lip colour. A simple black bindi accentuated her beauty even further. The actress wrapped up her look with open hair that she styled in waves.

The actress struck some stunning poses as the camera photographed her. Sharing these pictures, Katrina captioned it “आज Bigg Boss पर #sooryavanshiincinemas Nov 5th”.

Take a look:

Katrina will be seen in the upcoming weekend episode of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15, fronted by Salman Khan. She has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, featuring herself alongside Akshay Kumar. Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh will also be seen in this Rohit Shetty directorial. The cop-action drama is set to release in theatres on November 5th.

