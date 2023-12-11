PICS: Katrina Kaif rocks stylist airport look; jets off after celebrating 2nd anniversary with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is a versatile actress who is known for nailing action sequences and her incomparable dancing skills. However, in her extensive career, she has been part of several successful movies wherein she proved her mettle as a skilled actress. Recently, Kat was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport and jetting off to a new location.

Katrina Kaif spotted at Mumbai airport

Everyone was obsessing over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal when they got married in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 9 this year. After having a gala time with her husband and family, the actress was spotted flying off Mumbai in her comfortable yet chic airport look.

In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous as ever. As she came down her luxurious white car, she made heads turn. For the flight, she wore a pair of stylish black joggers and a matching tee. With a pair of black and white Converse shoes, a beige-hued trench coat, and black sunglasses, she completed her look. With close to no makeup and hair tied in a sleek ponytail, she looked pretty.

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wish for each other on 2nd anniversary

As the lovely couple marked their second anniversary, Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media and dropped a cute video of his wife, Katrina. While Vicky continued making a video of his wife, the actress was goofing around and showing her action moves. Sharing the video, he wrote, “In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming.”

Even though the Namastey London actress was late, she compensated by posting an adorable mushy picture of herself with Vicky.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Katrina has been occupied with a couple of projects. After the roaring success of Tiger 3, she is currently filming for her multi-language film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The Sriram Raghavan movie also marks her Tamil debut.

While Vicky is basking in the success of Sam Bahadur, he is awaiting the release of his comedy-drama film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. Following the film, he will be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

