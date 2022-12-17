PICS: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal spotted at the Mumbai airport; Couple headed for a romantic getaway?

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple enjoyed a short getaway amidst the mountains, and also shared a few glimpses from their vacay. Now, days after their anniversary, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport once again as they jetted off to an undisclosed location. This morning, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the airport in casual outfits, and we wonder if they are headed for yet another vacation. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted at Mumbai airport

The paparazzi clicked Vicky and Katrina at the Mumbai airport this morning, and the lovebirds were seen in comfy track suits. Katrina was seen in an all-black outfit. She donned a black zipper hoodie and matching track pants, and accessorized her look with a black cap and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Vicky wore a navy blue tee, a grey zipper and maroon track pants. He was also seen wearing a cap, and sunglasses. Katrina was all smiles for the paparazzi as she made her way to the entrance gate with Vicky. Both Vicky and Katrina waved and smiled at the paparazzi before entering the airport. Check out the pictures, and video below!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding anniversary posts Vicky and Katrina celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 9. On the occasion, Katrina shared a picture from their wedding ceremony. She also posted a video of Vicky dancing his heart out, and wrote, "My Ray of Light Happy One Year …….." Meanwhile, Vicky shared an unseen picture of them cuddling together, and wrote, "Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!" Work front Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. He will next be seen in Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

