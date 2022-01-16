PICS: Katrina Kaif's happy Sunday is all about selfies and being in Indore with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif jetted off to Indore last week to spend some quality time with husband Vicky Kaushal who is shooting there. The couple also celebrated their first Lohri and shared adorable photos. On Sunday, Katrina shared a glimpse of her happy day as she dropped a series of new photos.

In the pictures, Katrina looked radiant and was all smiles as she snapped a few selfies from her cozy hotel bed. Wearing a bright red oversized shirt, Katrina dropped a few different poses. As usual, the actress looked stunning with minimal eye makeup. She opted for some word play when it came to the photo's caption, as she wrote, "Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie." Close friend Neha Dhupia took note of it and commented, "Cool caption."

Vicky Kaushal has been shooting in Indore since December. During this time, the actor visited Mumbai twice to be with Katrina on Christmas and New Year's. Post that, Katrina flew to Indore and has been there for the last few days. Vicky has been shooting for this upcoming project with Sara Ali Khan. Fans had also spotted the duo on the streets of Indore filming for their scenes.

Meanwhile, in the last one month, Vicky and Katrina also marked the first month since they got married. On 9 January, the couple treated fans with new photos as Katrina shared a selfie and Vicky dropped an unseen photo from their sangeet ceremony.

