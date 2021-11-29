PICS: Katrina Kaif's mum snapped once more shopping ahead of actress' wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

News about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has taken social media by storm. Pinkvilla had exclusively confirmed that the love birds will be tying the knot on 9 December. Now, with less than 10 days to go for the wedding festivities to kick off, the paparazzi snapped Katrina's mum in the city.

Ahead of the big day, Katrina's mum Suzanne Turquotte was seen shopping in the city. She was snapped outside a sneaker store. This is the second time that Suzanne Turquotte has been spotted in the city. She was last seen in October end with daughter Isabelle Kaif outside an ethnic store and the duo smiled for the cameras.

On Monday, Suzanne was seen carrying a box as she possibly headed towards a sneaker store. Check out Suzanne Turquotte's photos below:

While Katrina and Vicky are yet to formally announce their wedding, the couple are keeping the entire affair under the radar. A Pinkvilla exclusive report had confirmed that Vicky's director Shashank Khaitan (who attended Varun Dhawan's wedding earlier this year) is one of the first guests to be confirmed.

The traditional Punjabi wedding will be held at the beautiful, 14th-century fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The fort, with two palaces and two temples inside it, has been converted into the Six Senses resort and spa which also has the Barwara lake and the couple are said to have booked the entire resort for their upcoming nuptials with their team looking into the security arrangements on a daily level, Pinkvilla's exclusive report stated.

Click the link below to read more details.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: FIRST wedding guest confirmed at Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Udaipur shaadi