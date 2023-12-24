PICS: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Ananya Panday hosts first Christmas party at new home; expresses gratitude

For most of us, Christmas is the best time of the year. Well, it’s also a special one for actress Ananya Panday as it’s her first in her new Mumbai home. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star shared inside pics of her Christmas celebrations with her old friends and lots of food.

Ananya Panday hosts first Christmas party at new home

While Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she decided to host her first Christmas party at her new home in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo album giving us a peek into their fun time together.

In the first picture, the Dream Girl 2 actress looked cute wearing a reindeer hairband and a colorful sweater exuding Christmas vibes. The next one was a glance of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree which also had gifts from her close ones. The third one was a picture of a delicious-looking spread that was being devoured by her guests followed by many images of food and décor.

Sharing the pictures, she penned, “First Christmas at my home ❤️🎄🎅🏼 secret Santa, loads of food and laughter with my oldest friends. couldn’t be more grateful.”

Take a look:

Earlier this year, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the Gehraiyaan actress posted a picture of her celebrating the Indian festival at the house she now calls her home. She also made the official announcement on social media by writing, “My OWN home! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras.”

Through her Instagram account, the actress also informed that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, who is an excellent interior designer, helped her decorate her house. Extending gratitude to Gauri with pictures of them in Ananya’s living room, she wrote, “My first home. my dream home thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me. you’re the best, love you!!!

Ananya Panday’s work front

While Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be released on Netflix on December 26, she is done with the shoot of her next project titled Control. Reportedly, she is also filming for The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

