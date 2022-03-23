PICS: Khushi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar snapped in the city as the star kid gears up to begin shooting soon.

The new crop of Bollywood is honing their skills and gearing up to make a splash with their first impression. One of them is Khushi Kapoor. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last year that late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar. She will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as well as Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The trio have been working hard at it with dance rehearsals and script sessions. On Wednesday, Khushi was snapped with Zoya Akhtar. The paparazzi spotted Khushi exiting her dance rehearsals which were presumably also attended by Zoya. The filmmaker's office Tiger Baby productions also happens to be in the same vicinity.

While this only further confirms that Khushi will be seen in Zoya's project, we cannot wait for an official announcement. That's not all, Khushi was also seen sporting a new hair look. From a distance, the star kid was seen sporting fringes and a slightly different hair colour. We wonder if this has anything to do with the film.

Check out Khushi and Zoya's photos below:

In a conversation earlier, Khushi's father and producer Boney Kapoor had confirmed that she will start shooting for her debut project from April 2022.

ALSO READ: Holi 2022: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor enjoy the festival of colors in Juhu; PICS