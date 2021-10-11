PICS: Khushi Kapoor drops style lessons on the gram, BFFs Shanaya Kapoor & Aaliyah Kashyap REACT

Legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is quite popular and active on social media. On Sunday, Khushi took to her Instagram space and wowed fans with her top-notch fashion game. In the pictures shared by Khushi, she can be seen clad in a gorgeous netted black top, which she teamed up with high-waisted denim pants. Khushi managed to add some extra oomph factor to the already classic combination of black and blue. She opted for glowy and glam makeup and accessorized her look with simple silver hoop earrings. The young woman kept her shoulder-length hair open, which accentuated her beauty further.

While in the first selfie, she maintained a serious face, in the second photo graph, she can be seen smiling. Posting these pictures on the photo-blogging app, Khushi wrote a quirky caption that read, “Me outside vs. Me inside”. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans and friends flooded the post with likes and comments. Among many comments from friends, were responses from Khushi’s BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Aaliya Kashyap as well. While Shanaya left many red heart emojis, Aaliyah’s comment read, “cyudie”.