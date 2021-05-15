PICS: Khushi Kapoor looks comfy in all black OOTD as she steps out for evening walk with her dog in the city

Khushi Kapoor was snapped by shutterbugs today, enjoying a stroll with her pet dog. The star kid also maintained all COVID-19 protocols. Check out her pictures below.

Amid the lockdown in Mumbai, B-Town celebrities are often papped by shutterbugs going out and about in the city. Be it stepping out for playing some outdoor games or for an evening strolls, stars often get snapped indulging in some sort of workout activity to keep themselves fit. Yesterday, Kapoor sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and were spotted enjoying cycling in the city. Today, Khushi is yet again papped. The stunner stepped out for an evening walk with her dog.

In the photos, we can see her slaying all-black comfy attire. She looked sporty in a black coloured t-shirt with matching trousers. She can also be seen donning a pink coloured mask as a safety precaution amid the ongoing pandemic. Khushi completed her look with comfy flats. She also happily posed for shutterbugs from the distance. In the pictures, Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter can also be seen waving at the paparazzi. Khushi opted for a no-makeup look and looked pretty even in her casuals.

To note, Khushi Kapoor enjoys a huge fan base on social media and often shares her stunning photos with her fans and followers. Even before venturing into Bollywood, she has become a popular face among youth.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s photos below:

While Khushi fans are waiting for her Bollywood debut, in an interview with Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor opened about his youngest daughter's acting debut and said he wants her to find her own footing. He also mentioned that although he has the resources, he would rather have someone else launch her because he feels as a father, one tends to get indulgent.

Boney was also quoted saying, “I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about.”

