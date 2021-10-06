PICS: Khushi Kapoor looks troubled by the sun as she walks out of her gym in all black athleisure

Khushi Kapoor may not have made her big Bollywood debut yet but the star kid sure knows how to make heads turn with her appearance. Also, not to forget she is one of paps favourite actresses to click. Khushi also always makes sure that her fitness game is on point hence the diva hits the gym or her pilates class on a regular basis. Looks like she is working really hard to look perfect on the silver screen whenever she makes her debut. Well, Khushi was papped yet again stepping out of her gym today.

In the pictures, we can see Khushi Kapoor wearing black gym tights and a black tank top that was tied in the front. She tied her hair in a bun and covered her face with a mask. The diva sported a no-makeup look and looked fitter than ever in her petite frame. Khushi seemed to be a bit troubled by the blazing sun hence she held her hand over her eyes to protect them from the sun rays.

Take a look:

Even though Khushi Kapoor's debut project is not yet officially confirmed, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in August that Zoya Akhtar will be launching the star kid. Khushi is most likely to be launched alongside and Agastya Nanda in Archie comic book adaptation for a streaming giant.

Khushi's father and producer Boney Kapoor had also earlier confirmed that Khushi will be stepping into show business.

