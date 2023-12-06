PICS: Khushi Kapoor opts for mom Sridevi’s ‘most special’ gown for The Archies premiere; emotional fans react

The Archies star Khushi Kapoor recently took to her social media and shared stunning pictures in mom Sridevi's shimmery golden gown from the premiere night. Check out fans' reaction!

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Dec 06, 2023   |  01:38 PM IST  |  3.5K
Khushi Kapoor
Pic Courtesy: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies is a highly anticipated movie poised for its release on December 7. The film will also mark the acting debut of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Last night, the star-studded premiere of the much-buzzed film was hosted by the makers. On the occasion, the budding actress wore the shimmering gown of her mother, Sridevi. Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared some endearing pictures on social media. 

Khushi Kapoor drops stunning pictures in mom Sridevi's gown

Today, on November 6, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures on her social media handle. The breathtaking pictures are from the premiere night of her debut film, The Archies. For the special night, Khushi donned a bejeweled off-shoulder golden gown of her mother Sridevi, which was worn by her on an award night in 2013. With dewy makeup, Khushi accessorized her look with a classy neck piece. 

Nearly ten years later, the actress added warmth, love, and blessings in the form of her outfit. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, the actress captioned it, “The most special night with the most special pieces of you (accompanied by a white heart)

Take a look:

Fans' react to the post

Minutes after the actress shared captivating pictures on her social media, the comments section was filled with praise for the debutant. A fan wrote, “This is how you pay tribute to your iconic mom! You carried her old pieces with grace and elegance last night” and another comment reads, “So beautiful”, “Uuuuuuffffff”, wrote a third user.

Pic Courtesy: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

On the other hand, proud sister Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to give a major shout-out to her sister. In a perfect picture, the duo can be seen flaunting wide smiles while Khushi is seen sitting on Janhvi’s lap. Alongside the post, she wrote, “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine of cinema. You are magical.”

Take a look:

 

Pic Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

About The Archies

The Archies is based on the American comic book by the same name. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will also mark the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda along with Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

The series will stream on Netflix on December 7.

Latest Articles