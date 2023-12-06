PICS: Khushi Kapoor opts for mom Sridevi’s ‘most special’ gown for The Archies premiere; emotional fans react
The Archies star Khushi Kapoor recently took to her social media and shared stunning pictures in mom Sridevi's shimmery golden gown from the premiere night. Check out fans' reaction!
The Archies is a highly anticipated movie poised for its release on December 7. The film will also mark the acting debut of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Last night, the star-studded premiere of the much-buzzed film was hosted by the makers. On the occasion, the budding actress wore the shimmering gown of her mother, Sridevi. Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared some endearing pictures on social media.
Khushi Kapoor drops stunning pictures in mom Sridevi's gown
Today, on November 6, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures on her social media handle. The breathtaking pictures are from the premiere night of her debut film, The Archies. For the special night, Khushi donned a bejeweled off-shoulder golden gown of her mother Sridevi, which was worn by her on an award night in 2013. With dewy makeup, Khushi accessorized her look with a classy neck piece.
Nearly ten years later, the actress added warmth, love, and blessings in the form of her outfit. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, the actress captioned it, “The most special night with the most special pieces of you (accompanied by a white heart)
Take a look:
Fans' react to the post
Minutes after the actress shared captivating pictures on her social media, the comments section was filled with praise for the debutant. A fan wrote, “This is how you pay tribute to your iconic mom! You carried her old pieces with grace and elegance last night” and another comment reads, “So beautiful”, “Uuuuuuffffff”, wrote a third user.
On the other hand, proud sister Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to give a major shout-out to her sister. In a perfect picture, the duo can be seen flaunting wide smiles while Khushi is seen sitting on Janhvi’s lap. Alongside the post, she wrote, “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine of cinema. You are magical.”
Take a look:
About The Archies
The Archies is based on the American comic book by the same name. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will also mark the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda along with Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.
The series will stream on Netflix on December 7.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and The Archies team; misses screening for THIS reason
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?