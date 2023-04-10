PICS: Khushi Kapoor stuns in a black dress as she attends Atif Aslam's concert with friends in Dubai

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is one of the most followed star kids on social media. The diva never fails to impress her fans with her fashion outings. Khushi keeps treating fans with her stunning pictures on Instagram. Meanwhile, the actress-to-be is currently in Dubai holidaying with her friends. On Sunday, Khushi was seen attending Atif Aslam's concert along with her close friend Orhan Awatramani.

Khushi Kapoor attends Atif Aslam's concert in Dubai

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi was seen making heads turn in a little black dress. She completed her look with a chic handbag, on-point makeup and open hair. Orry took to his Instagram story and offered a glimpse of their fun time at Atif Aslam's concert. In the video shared by him, Atif is heard singing his famous song, Tera Hone Laga Hu from Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Have a look:

Orry also posted a picture with Khushi's father Boney. He was seen hugging him while posing for the camera. He shared more pictures with Khushi while giving glimpses of their cool vacay.

Work front

Khushi is all set to follow her sister Janhvi's footsteps. She will be making her acting debut this year. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The first look was released earlier and it left netizens mighty impressed. Khushi will be seen essaying the role of Betty, while Suhana and Agastya will play Veronica and Archie respectively. The film is slated to release on Netflix this year. The makers are yet to reveal the release date.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are like two happy kids hugging each other in this TB pic shared by Khushi Kapoor