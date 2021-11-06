PICS: Khushi Kapoor ups the fashion game in brown dress on her birthday, Boney Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar spotted

Right on the heels of several Diwali celebrations, B-Town is celebrating the birthday of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Several members of the film fraternity including Anjini Dhawan, Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar marked their presence at the birthday celebration. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi celebrated her 21st birthday today. Anjini channeled her inner style diva as she donned a stunning tan brown co-ord set featuring a crop top and high-waisted, wide-legged pants. Anjini completed her look with a pair of transparent high heels.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda also arrived at the event wearing a casual blue shirt. Ahan Shetty, who is making his debut with ‘Tadap’ alongside Tara Sutaria also arrived at the event featuring a white tee shirt, that he layered with a white shirt. For lowers, he opted for brown trousers, while he wrapped up the look with a pair of white sneakers. Bhumi Pednekar arrived wearing white as she was seen clad in a white noodle-strapped crop top with high-waisted denim pants. She also carried a matching denim jacket with her. Boney Kapoor also arrived at the event wearing a plain white shirt and blue jeans.

In a previous interview with ETimes, Khushi Kapoor’s father and producer Boney Kapoor spoke about her film debut. He said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (brother Anil Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Sanjay Kapoor) when he made his entry into films.”

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor wishes Khushi Kapoor on her birthday & teases Jahnvi Kapoor for spoiling their PIC by frowning