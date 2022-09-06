PICS: Kiara Advani aces her morning look in style; Dons blue coat with sweatpants

Popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in popular chat show Koffee With Karan, usually makes headlines for her unique yet comfortable styles of clothing. And this time too was no exception. While heading for an event in the national capital today, the Shershaah actress left no stone unturned to make her fans and paparazzi fall in love with her as she made a classy, simple and unique style statement with ease in her blueish attire.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress today opted to wear a stylish light blue coat over a white top and paired it up with comfortable sweatpants. Carrying a unique piece of Christian Dior’s bag, she looked fresh, radiant and vibrant. Not to forget, the best part of her outfit was her cute smile that she carried along with a minimal amount of makeup.

Recently, Kiara was photographed in a shoot location in Maharashtra dressed like a charm in Zara's maxi number. The secret here is its texture. Designed with 75% recycled polyester, the Kabir Singh starlet's dress featured two noodle straps and a single tiered-like detail towards the panelled hem.

Work wise, Advani will next star in the romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, and in an untitled Telugu film directed by S. Shankar, co-starring Ram Charan. Advani will reunite with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Also, popular actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the newest popular couple in B-Town. Sidharth recently confirmed indirectly that he is in a relationship with Kiara during his appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7.

Sidharth and Kiara recently celebrated the first anniversary of their first film together, Shershaah. The film was a hit as it released on an OTT platform last year. While Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic, Kiara played his fiance Dimple Cheema in the film. Their chemistry in the film won them a lot of praise.

