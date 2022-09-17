PICS: Kiara Advani drops by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai; Is a new film on the cards?
In an interview, Kiara Advani revealed that she hopes to sign a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film before 2022 ends.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood within a short span of time. The actress was recently seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She was also a part of the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and it emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. Today, the actress was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai, and we wonder if the two are planning to work together on a new project.
On Saturday evening, Kiara Advani was seen leaving Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi as she exited the office and was heading towards her car. She was seen wearing a yellow and white ethnic dress, and completed her look with yellow juttis. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous! A few of the pictures clicked by the paparazzi show the actress in the backseat of the car, talking to someone on the phone. Check out the pictures below.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Kiara had expressed her wish to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with Filmfare, the actress said that she hopes to achieve three things before 2022 ends- travel more, keep shooting films and sign a Bhansali film!
A few days ago, Kiara Advani was seen looking every bit gorgeous and glamorous in a golden shimmery outfit as she turned showstopper at an event in Delhi. She shared pictures from the event on her Instagram account, and fans went gaga over the actress.
On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, which is scheduled to release next year. She will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, she also has a Telugu film titled RC-15 in the pipeline.
ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: When Varun Dhawan revealed the colour of Kiara Advani’s wedding lehenga