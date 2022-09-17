PICS: Kiara Advani drops by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai; Is a new film on the cards?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood within a short span of time. The actress was recently seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She was also a part of the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and it emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. Today, the actress was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai, and we wonder if the two are planning to work together on a new project.

On Saturday evening, Kiara Advani was seen leaving Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi as she exited the office and was heading towards her car. She was seen wearing a yellow and white ethnic dress, and completed her look with yellow juttis. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous! A few of the pictures clicked by the paparazzi show the actress in the backseat of the car, talking to someone on the phone. Check out the pictures below.