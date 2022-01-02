PICS: Kiara Advani gives glimpse of her wildlife vacay; Ananya Pandey asks ‘Where’s my fave sloth bear?’

Celebrities are still on vacation in different parts of the world mostly in India to celebrate the New Year. Well, many have escaped to beach destinations, Maldives, with their family and some are celebrating with their friends. Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in Ranthambore, a national park in Rajasthan. They have been accompanied by another rumoured couple Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter. There is no confirmation but the pictures on their social handle are enough to rife the speculations.