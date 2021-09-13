PICS: Kiara Advani keeps it casual as she exits her dance class; Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor step out in city

Paps are always on duty and they never miss a chance to click any actor who steps out of their house. Well, today seems to be a lucky day for them as they spotted not one but three stars. Kiara Advani, and were clicked in the city as those three stepped out after their evening routine. Kiara reportedly stepped out of her dance classes and Arjun and Varun just casually stepped out.

Arjun Kapoor can be seen wearing a casual blue t-shirt over black denim. He wore a black coloured flip flop with it and covered his face with a black mask. He was spotted casually walking in the city. Kiara Advani was spotted heading out of her dance classes wearing black gym tights over a black t-back tank top. She also wore a black and white striped sports bra inside. The actress completed her look with black sneakers and a black cap. She also sported a no-makeup look. Varun Dhawan wore casual yet funky attire. He was seen wearing shorts black shorts with white abstract print and a blue coloured tee with “I support animal rights” written on it.

Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhoot Police that has received mixed reviews by the netizens. Whereas, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani both will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo paired opposite each other along with Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli next.

