PICS: Kiara Advani looks stunning in red co ords as she get clicked outside Sidharth Malhotra’s house

Rumours of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating each other have been going around. The couple is often spotted together at the airport.
118668 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 10:06 am
Sidharth Malhotra,Kiara Advani,Kabir Singh PICS: Kiara Advani looks stunning in red co ords as she get clicked outside Sidharth Malhotra’s house
The dating rumours of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been going around on for a long time. Speculations are rife about then but the couple has not made it official yet. They remain tip-lipped about their relationship. But sometimes they are spotted together which adds more spark to rumours. She has often been spotted outside the actor’s house and today also was the same thing. The Kabir Singh actress was seen in a hurry as she did not wave at the shutterbugs. 

In the evening she was spotted outside his residence. She was wearing red coloured co ords. The actress has applied soft makeup as she was clicked from distance. To complete the look, she carried a beige handbag and wore heels. Her hairs were done in soft waves. She was seen coming out of the car and straight heading inside the building. The actress was also wearing a mask adhering to the COVID 19 protocols. The actress was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani which was released in 2020.

Her role in Kabir Singh was highly appreciated. She was seen opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together in Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan’s next film Shershaah. The film is on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. The actor will be seen in a titular role in the movie. He will be seen in a double role. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 2 days ago

Isn't sid with kjo

Anonymous 2 days ago

Will u shut up,idiot

Anonymous 2 days ago

Huh..

Anonymous 2 days ago

they can't open their own doors?