PICS: Kiara Advani makes eye-popping appearance at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner

Kiara Advani’s talent and stardom have taken her to the ongoing Red Sea International Film Foundation (RSIFF) that’s being hosted at the French Riviera in Cannes.

After making her fans wait for a long time, she finally graced them with her presence. A while ago, the actress walked the red carpet of the event in a stunning outfit. Read on!

Kiara Advani arrives at Red Sea International Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner

Ever since Kiara Advani left for Cannes a couple of days ago, her admires have been glued to their screens to get a glimpse of the actress in her finest ensemble, making Indians proud at the international event. For those unknown, she is attending the Red Sea International Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner along with several A-listers from entertainment industries across the globe.

After much anticipation, he has finally made an eye-popping entry at the red carpet of the gala. In the images from the soiree, the actress looked refreshing and breathtaking in a pink and black silk gown. The fit of her outfit perfectly accentuated her curves, while the subtle makeup kept all eyes focused on her attire.

Take a look:

The floor-length gown has a huge pink bow attached at the back, adding some drama and definition to her bespoke outfit. Styling her hair in a sleek high bun, she went with glowy cheeks and glossy lips. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress accessorized her look with a dainty diamond necklace and a pair of black lace gloves.

Don’t miss that dotting smile Kiara spots as she represents the Indian film industry on such a coveted platform. At the gala dinner, she is joined by acclaimed international stars like Eva Longoria, Richard Gere, and Naomi Campbell.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani’s work front

She has been doing a commendable job on the work front. Last year, she entertained cinemagoers with the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. This year, she went South and shared the screen with popular star Ram Charan in the Telugu-language political action thriller Game Changer. She will be next seen in the Bollywood film War 2.

