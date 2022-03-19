PICS: Kiara Advani makes a statement in athleisure as she gets papped at the airport

Kiara Advani – the diva doesn’t need an introduction. After becoming a household name with the 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kiara has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry with her good looks, talent and hard work. Besides, she has also emerged as a fashion icon for the youth and often win hearts with her style statements every time she steps out. And the Kabir Singh actress is once again grabbing attention for her fashion sense as she was papped at the airport today.

In the pics, Kiara was seen dressed in a fawn-coloured athleisure as she made her way towards the car. The diva has completed her look with a trendy sandal and was also holding a handbag. Kiara had kept her tresses open and was all smiles for the paps as she was clicked at the airport exit. To note, Kiara had a working Holi this year as she was busy finishing her projects and gave a glimpse of the same with a video on social media.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s airport pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara, who was last seen in Shershaah, has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides, Kiara is also working on Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera which is a comedy thriller and Raj Mehta’s directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead.